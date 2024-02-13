News & Insights

The Cotton Market Recovering in Early Tuesday Trading

February 13, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton prices are bouncing back with 15 to 38 point gains so far in early Tuesday market action. The old crop cotton futures were 71 to 125 points lower for the Monday close, though futures were 15 points off their lows for the day. New crop futures finished the day 5 to 8 points stronger on the day. 

The Cotlook A Index for 2/9 was 97.40 cents/lb, up by another 55 points. The AWP is 70.04 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were only 999 bales as of 2/6.

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 90.53, down 125 points, currently up 38 points

May 24 Cotton  closed at 91.3, down 92 points, currently up 33 points

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 91.51, down 71 points, currently up 26 points

