The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days.

The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a chance to stop working, and enjoy a more leisurely pace. While true early retirement, say in your 40s or 50s might not be possible, in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement-around 60-is within reach. 

GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021 to determine essential expenses, and each state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices.

After calculating total necessities' expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. 

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash. Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Birmingham, Alabama, USA downtown city skyline.

Alabama

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,109
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,022,174
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $511,087

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,117
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,602,331
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $801,165
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,754
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,070
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,535
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA - May 23, 2014: Historic Bath House Row at sunrise.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,237
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,024,737
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $512,368
SAN FRANCISCO, CA -31 AUG 2017- The Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco is the oldest Chinatown in the United States and the largest Chinese community outside Asia.

California

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $86,515
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,730,293
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $865,146
Centennial Colorado aerial view

Colorado

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,446
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,248,914
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $624,457
Hartford Connecticut in the fall

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,298
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,385,968
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $692,984
State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,908
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,258,156
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $629,078
Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Florida

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,743
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,234,862
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $617,431
Helen, Georgia, USA - May 7, 2013: The square in the Appalachian town of Helen.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,965
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,039,291
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $519,645
Palm tree silhouette at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $116,635
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $2,332,697
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $1,166,349
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,083
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,181,657
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $590,828
Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

Illinois

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,680
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,113,606
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $556,803
Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk

Indiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,803
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,076,061
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $538,031
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,072
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,061,435
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $530,717
Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,844
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,056,881
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,440
Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,536
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,050,727
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $525,364
The St.

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,703
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,114,054
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $557,027
Dawn At The Burnt Island Lighthouse - Image.

Maine

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471
Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471
Lobster Pot Restaurant in Province Town.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $93,888
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,877,759
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $938,880
Capitol park in Detroit downtown Summer.

Michigan

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,650
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,092,996
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,498
Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,229
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,164,579
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $582,289
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,569
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,011,389
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $505,694
Columbia, Missouri, USA downtown city skyline at twilight.

Missouri

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,123
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,062,468
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $531,234
Barn near Helena Montana - Image.

Montana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,532
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,250,645
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $625,322
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,487
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,109,735
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $554,867
yacht

Nevada

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,791
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,828
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,914
Laconia is a city in Belknap County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $68,366
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,367,312
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $683,656
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,528
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,350,552
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $675,276
Old Town Albuquerque New Mexico

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,536
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,130,728
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,364
Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

New York

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,765
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,635,297
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641
The historic Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina was built in 1838.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,764
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,155,282
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,916
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,198,323
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $599,161
The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

Ohio

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,583
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,071,665
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $535,832
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,750
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,015,009
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $507,504
The barn on my family ranch in Pendleton, Oregon at dusk.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $74,229
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,484,577
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $742,289
View of Erie Pennsylvania from Dobbins Landing.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,395
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,167,902
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $583,951
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,637
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,332,740
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $666,370
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,575
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,111,491
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $555,746
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: Street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,597
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,131,936
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,968
Tennessee

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,885
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,057,697
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,849
Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

Texas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,682
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,093,642
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,821
Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

Utah

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,449
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,208,978
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $604,489
The village of South Peacham nestled in the hill side of Vermont.

Vermont

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $71,814
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,436,283
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $718,142
High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,817
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,236,337
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $618,169
Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,185
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,383,709
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $691,855
West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,011
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,080,212
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $540,106
MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA - JULY 29, 2017.

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,832
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,176,644
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $588,322
downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,392
  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,087,846
  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $543,923

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, fuels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices. After calculating total neccessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then calculated how much savings you need to retire comfortably from ages 60-70 in each state. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on February 23, 2023.

