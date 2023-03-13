The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days.
The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a chance to stop working, and enjoy a more leisurely pace. While true early retirement, say in your 40s or 50s might not be possible, in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement-around 60-is within reach.
GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021 to determine essential expenses, and each state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices.
After calculating total necessities' expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings.
Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash. Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.
Alabama
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,109
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,022,174
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $511,087
Alaska
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,117
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,602,331
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $801,165
Arizona
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,754
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,070
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,535
Arkansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,237
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,024,737
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $512,368
California
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $86,515
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,730,293
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $865,146
Colorado
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,446
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,248,914
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $624,457
Connecticut
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,298
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,385,968
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $692,984
Delaware
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,908
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,258,156
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $629,078
Florida
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,743
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,234,862
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $617,431
Georgia
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,965
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,039,291
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $519,645
Hawaii
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $116,635
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $2,332,697
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $1,166,349
Idaho
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,083
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,181,657
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $590,828
Illinois
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,680
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,113,606
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $556,803
Indiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,803
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,076,061
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $538,031
Iowa
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,072
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,061,435
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $530,717
Kansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,844
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,056,881
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,440
Kentucky
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,536
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,050,727
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $525,364
Louisiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,703
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,114,054
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $557,027
Maine
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471
Maryland
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $93,888
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,877,759
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $938,880
Michigan
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,650
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,092,996
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,498
Minnesota
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,229
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,164,579
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $582,289
Mississippi
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,569
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,011,389
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $505,694
Missouri
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,123
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,062,468
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $531,234
Montana
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,532
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,250,645
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $625,322
Nebraska
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,487
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,109,735
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $554,867
Nevada
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,791
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,828
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,914
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $68,366
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,367,312
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $683,656
New Jersey
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,528
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,350,552
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $675,276
New Mexico
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,536
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,130,728
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,364
New York
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,765
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,635,297
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641
North Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,764
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,155,282
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641
North Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,916
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,198,323
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $599,161
Ohio
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,583
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,071,665
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $535,832
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,750
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,015,009
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $507,504
Oregon
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $74,229
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,484,577
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $742,289
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,395
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,167,902
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $583,951
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,637
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,332,740
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $666,370
South Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,575
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,111,491
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $555,746
South Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,597
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,131,936
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,968
Tennessee
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,885
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,057,697
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,849
Texas
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,682
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,093,642
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,821
Utah
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,449
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,208,978
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $604,489
Vermont
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $71,814
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,436,283
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $718,142
Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,817
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,236,337
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $618,169
Washington
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,185
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,383,709
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $691,855
West Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,011
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,080,212
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $540,106
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,832
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,176,644
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $588,322
Wyoming
- Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,392
- Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,087,846
- Retirement savings needed at 70: $543,923
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, fuels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices. After calculating total neccessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then calculated how much savings you need to retire comfortably from ages 60-70 in each state. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on February 23, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age
