The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days.

The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a chance to stop working, and enjoy a more leisurely pace. While true early retirement, say in your 40s or 50s might not be possible, in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement-around 60-is within reach.

GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021 to determine essential expenses, and each state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices.

After calculating total necessities' expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash. Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Alabama

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,109

$51,109 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,022,174

$1,022,174 Retirement savings needed at 70: $511,087

Alaska

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,117

$80,117 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,602,331

$1,602,331 Retirement savings needed at 70: $801,165

Arizona

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,754

$63,754 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,070

$1,275,070 Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,535

Arkansas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,237

$51,237 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,024,737

$1,024,737 Retirement savings needed at 70: $512,368

California

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $86,515

$86,515 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,730,293

$1,730,293 Retirement savings needed at 70: $865,146

Colorado

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,446

$62,446 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,248,914

$1,248,914 Retirement savings needed at 70: $624,457

Connecticut

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,298

$69,298 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,385,968

$1,385,968 Retirement savings needed at 70: $692,984

Delaware

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,908

$62,908 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,258,156

$1,258,156 Retirement savings needed at 70: $629,078

Florida

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,743

$61,743 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,234,862

$1,234,862 Retirement savings needed at 70: $617,431

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,965

$51,965 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,039,291

$1,039,291 Retirement savings needed at 70: $519,645

Hawaii

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $116,635

$116,635 Retirement savings needed at 60: $2,332,697

$2,332,697 Retirement savings needed at 70: $1,166,349

Idaho

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,083

$59,083 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,181,657

$1,181,657 Retirement savings needed at 70: $590,828

Illinois

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,680

$55,680 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,113,606

$1,113,606 Retirement savings needed at 70: $556,803

Indiana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,803

$53,803 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,076,061

$1,076,061 Retirement savings needed at 70: $538,031

Iowa

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,072

$53,072 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,061,435

$1,061,435 Retirement savings needed at 70: $530,717

Kansas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,844

$52,844 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,056,881

$1,056,881 Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,440

Kentucky

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,536

$52,536 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,050,727

$1,050,727 Retirement savings needed at 70: $525,364

Louisiana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,703

$55,703 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,114,054

$1,114,054 Retirement savings needed at 70: $557,027

Maine

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

$73,247 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

$1,464,942 Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

Maryland

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

$73,247 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

$1,464,942 Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

Massachusetts

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $93,888

$93,888 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,877,759

$1,877,759 Retirement savings needed at 70: $938,880

Michigan

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,650

$54,650 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,092,996

$1,092,996 Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,498

Minnesota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,229

$58,229 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,164,579

$1,164,579 Retirement savings needed at 70: $582,289

Mississippi

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,569

$50,569 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,011,389

$1,011,389 Retirement savings needed at 70: $505,694

Missouri

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,123

$53,123 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,062,468

$1,062,468 Retirement savings needed at 70: $531,234

Montana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,532

$62,532 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,250,645

$1,250,645 Retirement savings needed at 70: $625,322

Nebraska

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,487

$55,487 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,109,735

$1,109,735 Retirement savings needed at 70: $554,867

Nevada

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,791

$63,791 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,828

$1,275,828 Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,914

New Hampshire

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $68,366

$68,366 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,367,312

$1,367,312 Retirement savings needed at 70: $683,656

New Jersey

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,528

$67,528 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,350,552

$1,350,552 Retirement savings needed at 70: $675,276

New Mexico

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,536

$56,536 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,130,728

$1,130,728 Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,364

New York

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,765

$81,765 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,635,297

$1,635,297 Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,764

$57,764 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,155,282

$1,155,282 Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

North Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,916

$59,916 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,198,323

$1,198,323 Retirement savings needed at 70: $599,161

Ohio

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,583

$53,583 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,071,665

$1,071,665 Retirement savings needed at 70: $535,832

Oklahoma

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,750

$50,750 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,015,009

$1,015,009 Retirement savings needed at 70: $507,504

Oregon

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $74,229

$74,229 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,484,577

$1,484,577 Retirement savings needed at 70: $742,289

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,395

$58,395 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,167,902

$1,167,902 Retirement savings needed at 70: $583,951

Rhode Island

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,637

$66,637 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,332,740

$1,332,740 Retirement savings needed at 70: $666,370

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,575

$55,575 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,111,491

$1,111,491 Retirement savings needed at 70: $555,746

South Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,597

$56,597 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,131,936

$1,131,936 Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,968

Tennessee

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,885

$52,885 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,057,697

$1,057,697 Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,849

Texas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,682

$54,682 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,093,642

$1,093,642 Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,821

Utah

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,449

$60,449 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,208,978

$1,208,978 Retirement savings needed at 70: $604,489

Vermont

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $71,814

$71,814 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,436,283

$1,436,283 Retirement savings needed at 70: $718,142

Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,817

$61,817 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,236,337

$1,236,337 Retirement savings needed at 70: $618,169

Washington

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,185

$69,185 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,383,709

$1,383,709 Retirement savings needed at 70: $691,855

West Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,011

$54,011 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,080,212

$1,080,212 Retirement savings needed at 70: $540,106

Wisconsin

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,832

$58,832 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,176,644

$1,176,644 Retirement savings needed at 70: $588,322

Wyoming

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,392

$54,392 Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,087,846

$1,087,846 Retirement savings needed at 70: $543,923

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, fuels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices. After calculating total neccessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then calculated how much savings you need to retire comfortably from ages 60-70 in each state. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on February 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

