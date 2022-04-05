The cost of corporate kowtowing to China: podcast

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In “America Second”, Isaac Stone Fish lays into executives who suck up to Beijing. He and Pete Sweeney discuss how politics and economics are forcing U.S. companies to reframe their approach, what legislations might be in the pipeline, and whether military conflict is inevitable.

