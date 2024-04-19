The Cost of Buying a House Reaches a New Record High

A spike in mortgage rates — plus high prices in the current spring market — pushed the cost of a home purchase up to a new all-time high.

The median monthly payment for a home climbed to $2,775, which is a record high and an 11% increase from a year ago, according to Redfin.

Current mortgage rates are a big reason why costs are so high for homebuyers now. Mortgage rates closely depend on the Fed’s benchmark rates and expectations about where they’re headed. When inflation numbers came in hot last week, it pushed back expectations about when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Bank of America, for example, now only expects one interest rate cut this year — and not until December. And on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that it will “likely to take longer” to reach the appropriate time to cut, considering the recent data.

It was the opposite of what potential homebuyers wanted to hear. These developments contributed to a one-week jump in mortgage rates of nearly a quarter of a percentage point.

Housing costs jump as mortgage rates exceed 7%

According to Freddie Mac, the rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan averaged 7.10% for the week ending April 18, which is the highest average so far this year. (Redfin’s analysis is based on different mortgage data that places the average at 7.4%.)

Despite high mortgage rates, home prices are still climbing. The median sale price over the past four weeks was $380,250, which is 5% higher than the median at the same time last year, according to Redfin.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) similarly reports that existing-home sale prices are up 4.8% in the past year. Even as the inventory of homes for sale increased nearly 5% from February to March, “the increased competition among sellers didn’t appear to hurt home prices,” the NAR said in a report.

In a separate analysis of the NAR’s latest data, Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow, explained that sellers are coming off the sidelines this spring home-buying season, but “buyers — faced with a sharp increase in mortgage rates at the start of the year — have been slower to return.”

The good news: As home inventories rise amid lower buyer demand, house hunters should start to see some price cuts soon, Divounguy adds.

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of April 2024

Housing Market Predictions: What Buyers and Sellers Can Expect This Spring

9 Best Home Equity Loans of April 2024

© Copyright 2024 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.