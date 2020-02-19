The Coronavirus Threat to Markets Has Not Passed

As of Feb. 14, 2020, the stock market doesn't appear worried about the coronavirus outbreak.

This applies not just to the U.S. market — where the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq recently touched all-time highs — but to markets around the world.

The MSCI World ETF (URTH), which represents the global stock market touched all-time highs recently, too. Meanwhile the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), registered a V-shaped bottom pattern, surging back from a decline to climb above its 50-day moving average.

Even FXI, the iShares China large cap ETF, saw a bounce recently that looks like a v-bottom.

Given this data, which represents the real-time behavior of buyers and sellers, one might think the coronavirus danger has passed.

But the coronavirus, officially renamed COVID-19, is still a threat, not just to public health but to equity markets. And the period of greatest danger still lies ahead.

There are a few reasons the market's verdict can't be trusted:

Markets have never had a great track record in dealing with binary events (where the competing possibilities are extreme).

A "sigh of relief" stance in hopes the worst is over puts markets at their most vulnerable if a second wave of infections hits.

With the rise of "super spreaders" and high infection rates in warm climates, the data on the ground is looking worse.

An increasing body of evidence suggests China has been underreporting the scope and scale of the outbreak.

The "binary event" problem is related to the fact that markets express opinions through price, and there is no good way to reconcile extreme outcomes under the banner of one price.

Say, for example, a publicly traded biotech company has gone $100 million into debt to develop a single drug that now awaits FDA approval.

If the drug is approved, the company should be worth at least $500 million via patent rights. If the drug is rejected, the company is bankrupt and worth zero. What is the proper stock price a day before the verdict? There isn't a simple answer.

Similarly, there is no way to split the difference between optimists and pessimists when it comes to an extreme event. This is why, with fast-moving events like the spread of COVID-19, it makes sense to be aware of actual events unfolding on the ground. Even though the market feels complacent right now, new data points are worrisome.

Consider the rise of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. As of Feb. 13, Singapore had 58 reported cases, one of the highest rates outside China.

Singapore's temperature headed into the weekend was 79 degrees Fahrenheit with 88% humidity.

But one of the "don't worry" arguments for COVID-19 was that it resembles influenza, faring better in cold, dry, winter conditions, and should fade as temperatures and humidity levels rose. If Singapore is seeing a notable rise in cases, that argument goes out the window.

Then there are worrisome reports of "super spreaders" — individuals who are asymptomatic and unknowingly infect others in their day-to-day travels.

It's also a concern that the data out of China could be completely bogus. According to Barron's, the stats out of China are statistically "too perfect" to be real, which suggests they are fake. If China's government is managing the numbers, they are almost certainly revising the totals downward to avoid further panic.

As such, given that we don't know the half-life of COVID-19 — the speed at which it dies off — or the number of "super spreaders" still out there, we really don't know much about this threat at all.

Then, too, the civil unrest impacts within China are another giant x-factor. The scope of this crisis could rock the Chinese Communist Party or even bring down President Xi Jinping. That isn't a likelihood, but it's a real possibility.

New data points are rolling in daily. Africa now has its first case, with the Egyptian health ministry reporting a case of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the world, the social media giant Facebook just cancelled its global marketing summit, planned for March in San Francisco. The Mobile World Congress, the largest smartphone conference in Europe, has also been canceled. Cancellations of significant business events appear to be multiplying as fast as the virus itself.

The bottom line is: We still have no idea how serious this outbreak is, and the market's price-based complacency is premature. Investor awareness here is comparable to owning a beach house with a hurricane off the coast. Regardless of the odds, you want to be prepared.

