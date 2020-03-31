The Coronavirus is Impacting US Airlines in Major Ways

Airlines is just one of the many industries that the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up. The majority of Americans have now been directed to stay at home as much as possible, and to limit their travel, especially air travel, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

United UAL, Delta DAL, and American AAL expect to fly just a fraction of their domestic and international schedule over the next few months, while Southwest LUV is cutting 1,500 of its 4,000 daily flights.

These schedule cuts also mean more grounded planes and less needed employees. Pilots, flight attendants, and other workers have either been furloughed or taken unpaid leave; some pilots have even accepted early retirement.

Major US airports now resemble ghost towns, and TSA has reduced the number of security checkpoints since so few people are currently flying. Airlines are also closing premium lounges and cutting back on amenities.

However, the need for cargo shipping has grown. American and other airlines are now flying cargo-only flights to help ship in-demand items like medical supplies.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.