The Coronavirus Is Dominating Stock Trading, and the Dow Is Holding Its Ground

All three major stock indexes were near the break-even line following two days of big losses.

All three major stock indexes were near the break-even line following two days of big losses.

Overseas stock markets are falling again, but U.S. stocks are near the break-even line as investors weigh heightened coronavirus fears. It’s been a rough ride for investors lately. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for instance, had fallen seven of the past eight days as of Tuesday’s close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is off 0.7%.

Dow futures are near the break-even line, while futures on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were a touch higher. All three indexes had fallen earlier in premarket action.

With coronavirus fears heightened, gold and select heath-care stocks are rising in premarket trading. Gold miner Newmont (ticker: NEM) shares are up 1.2%. Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares have risen 1.9%.

Travel shares, on the other hand, continue to be battered. United Airlines (UAL) stock is down almost 13% over the past few days. Shares are down another 0.4% in premarket trading.

Earnings news is moving several other stocks.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) held its first quarterly call as a publicly traded company Tuesday evening. Management outlined a plan to sort through the 8,000 or so inbound inquiries received about space tourism. Customers can lockup a place in the queue with a $1,000 deposit. Galactic is still an early-stage company without much in the way of sales or earnings yet. Shares are down 5.3% in premarket trading, but the stock is still up about 190% year to date.

Like Galactic, Salesforce.com (CRM) shares are down 2.2% in premarket trading after the company reported earnings Wednesday evening. In the case of Salesforce, numbers exceeded Wall Street expectations, but investors wanted more. The shares are up 12% over the past three months. Co-CEO Keith Block has stepped down and Marc Benioff is now chair and sole CEO. Block is staying as an adviser to the CEO.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) stock is plummeting, down more than 27% in premarket trading. The company said Tuesday evening that sales in 2020 should reach about $1.05 billion. Wall Street predicted $1.06 billion in sales. It’s a small difference, but SmileDirect is highly valued. Shares trade for four times sales. The company isn’t profitable yet.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe’s (LOW) reported stronger quarterly numbers Wednesday morning. Earnings of 94 cents a share beat analysts’ predictions of 91 cents. Still, the stock is off about 3% in premarket trading. Management’s earnings guidance for the coming fiscal year of about $6.55 in per share profits is a little below what the Street modeled.

Finally, analysts’ rating changes are affecting some shares.

Stock in apparel giant Nike NKE) is down about 1% in premarket trading after HSBC downgraded the company to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) shares are up 3.4% after Jeffries upgraded the stock. Kratos shares, however, plummeted more than 22% Tuesday after fourth-quarter sales missed analysts’ expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.