The Coronavirus Is a Pandemic. Here's What That Means.

Is coronavirus a pandemic? Today, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. Here’s what the definition and what it means for you.

To call the Covid-19 coronavirus a pandemic required “uncontrolled spread” of the virus, according to the WHO.

The World Health Organization has declared the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus has infected more than 120,000 people and spread to more than 100 countries.

The news has the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 tumbling in Wednesday trading. The Dow is down more than 1,200 points, or 5.1%. The S&P is off 4.7%.

A pandemic is worse, in theory, than an epidemic. An epidemic affects a region or community. A pandemic on the other hand, affects the entire world.

There isn’t a firm definition based on cases or mortality, according to the WHO. To call coronavirus a pandemic required “uncontrolled spread.” With about 70 countries reporting initial cases over the past two weeks, apparently, the tipping point was reached.

The news shouldn’t change the global health response to the virus spread. Many countries, including the U.S., for instance, are banning large gatherings, trying to break the chain of virus transmission.

Recently, in the U.S., the Ivy League canceled its year-end basketball tournament, awarding its automatic NCAA tournament bid to the regular season champion: Yale. And professional sports leagues also closed locker rooms to the media.

The four countries most affected by the virus remain: China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. The U.S., based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, now has more than 1,050 coronavirus cases diagnosed.

Globally, Hopkins reports more than 121,000 total cases, compared with roughly 118,000 cases tallied about 16 hours ago.

