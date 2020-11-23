The Coronavirus Economy: Long-Term Investing Versus Short-Term Trades

One of the most common mistakes among individual investors is that they get caught up in the moment. For the most part, they are investing for a time that is decades in the future -- say, their retirement -- but get carried away by news headlines and short-term trends. They are basically acting like traders, but unlike traders, they rarely take a quick profit when it is available. Before long, their portfolio is littered with stocks, usually in small companies, that are underwater but that, at one time, were all the rage and showing a profit.

The obvious way to avoid that is to have a timeframe in mind each time you buy something. Is it a product of a short-term trend, or is it something with legs? Of course, it isn’t always easy to make that determination, but even making an attempt often leaves you with a better grasp on when to review a position and makes it easier to cut and run, whether for a profit or a loss, when you do.

Assessing the time horizon for an investment is more important now than ever. In 2020 we have seen massive upheaval in business conditions and consumer behavior. The “stay at home” trades have been extremely popular, but are they all sustainable? Probably not.

In some cases, such as the dynamic that has driven e-commerce stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) ever higher, what we are seeing is simply the acceleration of an existing long-term trend. Those stocks may pull back at some point, or even several points for that matter over the next ten or twenty years, but the chances are that future you, looking at your brokerage account statement down the line, will be happy you bought them when you did.

The same cannot necessarily be said of companies whose success is more a direct product of the moment. Companies that have developed a Covid-19 vaccine or are in the process of doing so, for example, could possibly get a huge boost to their short-term revenue and profits, but there is no reason to think that they will continue to outperform for years because of this one success. If you want to take advantage of a possible short-term pop in stocks like that, then have at it, but keep an end point in mind.

What does that end point look like? That could be a specific time frame, say three or six months from now. Or it could be a specific price, say a fifty percent appreciation or whatever. Regardless, it is important to go into the position with limits. That applies to the downside too. If you have seen little or no movement over six months or so, or if the price drops significantly below where you bought, your original thesis was wrong, and it makes no sense to just hold on and hope for it to somehow make a comeback.

We are living through massively disruptive times. Most of those disruptions, however, will prove to be only temporary. Yes, people are finding out that Zoom calls can be used instead of face to face meetings, and yes, people are spending on home renovations given that they are stuck in their homes right now. However, there will be a day when in-person business meetings come back and when going out to dinner is a more appealing way of spending your money than a fire pit for the back yard.

If you are prepared to take the time to manage your short-term positions, there are some great opportunities in the Covid-19 market, but investors should understand that not every one of those opportunities will look as good ten or twenty years from now. As a result, evaluating the long-term potential of every stock you buy and making plans accordingly is more important now than ever.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.