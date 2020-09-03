Markets
The Cooper Companies Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:15 PM ET

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) will host a conference call at 4:15 PM ET on September 3, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.coopercos.com

To listen to the call, dial 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International) with participant passcode "Cooper".

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 5588359.

