The Cooper Companies Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on June 4, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.coopercos.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 855-643-4430 (US) or 707-294-1332 (International), Passcode "Cooper".

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 7638545.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.