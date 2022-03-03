The Cooper Companies Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on March 3, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.coopercos.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International) with passcode "Cooper".

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 266737.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.