The Cooper Companies Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on March 5, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.coopercos.com

To listen to the call, dial 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International) with passcode "Cooper".

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 5165908.

