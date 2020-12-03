The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.2 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $121.0 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $681.6 million from $691.6 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q4): $681.6 Mln vs. $691.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.86

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.