The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $85.3 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $98.4 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $930.2 million from $843.4 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $85.3 Mln. vs. $98.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.71 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.34 -Revenue (Q3): $930.2 Mln vs. $843.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.39 - $3.57 Full year EPS guidance: $12.72 - $12.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3,578 - $3,595 Mln

