The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $55.2 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $120.1 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $578.2 million from $679.4 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.28 vs. $3.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $578.2 Mln vs. $679.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $665 - $693 Mln

