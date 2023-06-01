The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $39.8 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $126.6 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $877.4 million from $829.8 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $39.8 Mln. vs. $126.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.03 -Revenue (Q2): $877.4 Mln vs. $829.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.66 - $12.96 Full year revenue guidance: $3,512 - $3,569 Mln

