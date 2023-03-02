The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $84.6 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $95.3 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $858.5 million from $787.2 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $84.6 Mln. vs. $95.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $858.5 Mln vs. $787.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.60 - $12.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.496 - $3.553 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.