The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $95.3 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $42.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $787.2 million from $680.5 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $95.3 Mln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $42.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.10 -Revenue (Q1): $787.2 Mln vs. $680.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.70 - $14.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3,261 - $3,329 Mln

