The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $90.5 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $103.2 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $646.2 million from $628.1 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $2.69 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $646.2 Mln vs. $628.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2,767 - $2,817 Mln

