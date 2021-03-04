The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.10 billion, or $42.31 per share. This compares with $0.09 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $680.5 million from $646.2 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $3.17 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q1): $680.5 Mln vs. $646.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.90 - $13.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2,800 - $2,845 Mln

