The Cooper Companies, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 21%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.4% to US$300 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$843m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 21% to hit US$1.98 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cooper Companies after the latest results. NYSE:COO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Cooper Companies are now predicting revenues of US$3.54b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a notable 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 30% to US$11.32. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.50 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 9.5% to US$369, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cooper Companies at US$585 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$335. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cooper Companies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.0% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% annually. Cooper Companies is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Cooper Companies' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cooper Companies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Cooper Companies .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.