The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that COO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of COO was $387.42, representing a 4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $371.59 and a 63.69% increase over the 52 week low of $236.68.

COO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Alcon Inc. (ALC) and STAAR Surgical Company (STAA). COO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports COO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.94%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.