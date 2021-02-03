The Cooper Companies (COO) Unit Gets a Boost From New Buyout

The Cooper Companies, Inc’s COO wholly owned subsidiary CooperSurgical (CSI) recently acquired California-based company AEGEA Medical and its FDA-cleared Mara Water Vapor Ablation System. Interestingly, the acquisition leverages the company’s three decades of experience in women’s healthcare and strengthens its unit’s growing portfolio of medical products focused on clinic and practice-based women’s healthcare.

The Cooper Companies is well positioned to benefit from the expanding CSI product portfolio.

More on the News

Mara is an endometrial ablation treatment that utilizes water vapor for safely treating heavy menstrual bleeding, particularly developed for use in the doctor’s clinic.

Clinical study data highlights Mara’s safety and efficiency in reducing heavy menstrual bleeding and enhances a woman’s quality of life. Mara offers treatment to patients afflicted with myomas and large cavities. It also provides post-ablation cavity access.

Notable Development

In October 2020, CooperSurgical and NYU Langone Fertility Center (NYULFC) announced independent study results, highlighting the rising incidence of pregnancy and live births related to the use of CooperSurgical's PGTai 2.0 technology, which is applied to screen embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF). This single-center study was conducted by NYULFC.

By applying AI to the PGTai 2.0 technology, the company employs mathematical algorithms, which are obtained from real-world data to realize objective embryo analysis. The study highlights CooperSurgical’s commitment to develop the most innovative technology in the space of genetic testing to modernize reproductive medicine and help families.

Market Prospects

Per a Markets And Markets report, the global women’s healthcare market is anticipated to reach $17.8 billion by 2024 from $9.6 billion in 2019, seeing a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2019–2024 forecast period. Hence, this acquisition is well-timed for The Cooper Companies.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have rallied 13.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

The Cooper Companies currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, IDEXX Laboratories IDXX and PerkinElmer PKI, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 19%.

IDEXX has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.

PerkinElmer has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 19.5%.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Get Free Report



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.