The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Cooper Companies (COO) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 26.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $919.68 million, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Category- CSI' to reach $302.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CVI' stands at $616.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' to come in at $117.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' will reach $185.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Multifocal' reaching $75.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric' at $207.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other' will likely reach $146.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Single-use sphere' should come in at $187.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.



Over the past month, The Cooper Companies shares have recorded returns of +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

