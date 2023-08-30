The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, The Cooper Companies (COO) reported revenue of $930.2 million, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.35, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $900.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.35, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue by Geography- Americas : $248.60 million compared to the $239.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $248.60 million compared to the $239.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific : $139.40 million compared to the $141.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $139.40 million compared to the $141.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by Geography- EMEA : $242.20 million compared to the $226.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $242.20 million compared to the $226.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by Category- CSI : $300 million versus $292.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $300 million versus $292.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenue by Category- CVI : $630.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $608.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $630.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $608.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility : $121.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $120.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $121.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $120.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical : $178.40 million versus $172.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $178.40 million versus $172.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Revenue by Category- CVI- Multifocal : $80.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

: $80.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric : $215.70 million versus $205.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $215.70 million versus $205.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Revenue by Category- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other : $146.20 million compared to the $151.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $146.20 million compared to the $151.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenue by Category- CVI- Single-use sphere: $187.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

