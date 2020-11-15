The Controller of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), Julie Norberg, Just Sold 62% Of Their Holding

Investors may wish to note that the Controller of NMI Holdings, Inc., Julie Norberg, recently netted US$73k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$24.23. That might not be a huge sum but it was 62% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NMI Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Embler, sold US$334k worth of shares at a price of US$33.38 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$22.77. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

NMI Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:NMIH Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that NMI Holdings insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NMI Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold NMI Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, NMI Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that NMI Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

