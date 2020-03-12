The Continental Stocks Being Hit the Hardest

President Trump’s European travel ban is hammering stocks, with airlines, travel retailers and the leisure industry among the worst affected.

President Trump’s European travel ban is hammering stocks, with airlines, travel retailers and the leisure industry among the worst affected.

President Donald Trump’s European travel ban is hammering stocks, with airlines, travel retailers and the leisure industry among the worst affected.

Betting companies also took a hit as more sporting events, including the NBA season, were suspended amid the outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday.

The airline sector had another nightmare morning on Thursday after Trump suspended travel from Europe to the U.S. for an initial period of 30 days. British Airways owner IAG plunged 9% despite the U.S. ban not extending to the U.K. The company, which also owns Aer Lingus and Iberia, operates an extensive network between Europe and the U.S. Air France, which said before the ban it would cancel 3,600 flights in March, slid 8.6% and the stock is now 55% down for the year. German carrier Lufthansa slipped 9.3%, while airlines with fewer long-haul routes, such as Ryanair and EasyJet, were less impacted — down 4.5% and 6.4% respectively.

London-listed travel operator Tui was the worst-hit travel stock on the pan-European Stoxx 600, falling 14%, and cruise ship operator Carnival dropped 13.1%.

The ban will have far-reaching consequences for European companies and the economy, beyond just the travel sector.

SSP Group, which operates food outlets at airports and rail stations around the world, will also feel the impact of the U.S. efforts to contain the virus. The stock collapsed 18.3% in early trading. Last month, the company warned sales had fallen sharply in China and Hong Kong but 86% of its revenue comes from the U.S., Europe and the U.K.

Another travel retailer, WH Smith, which has a major presence in airports globally, plummeted 12.2%. Shares in global hotel chain Intercontinental Hotels Group fell 9.5%

The U.S. measures, along with the World Health Organization declaring the virus a “pandemic,” have escalated fears surrounding the outbreak, spilling across all sectors. Swiss financial company Pargesa was the only member of the Stoxx 600 in the positive on a devastating morning for equities.

With sporting events under threat, Flutter Entertainment — formerly Paddy Power Betfair — fell 14.1%, while William Hill tumbled 13% and Ladbrokes owner GVC slumped 8.1%. The trio rely on sports betting for a large slice of their revenues. The virus is threatening to bring sport to a standstill — the NBA has suspended all games from Thursday until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. All sport in Italy has been postponed and soccer matches in England could soon be played behind closed doors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.