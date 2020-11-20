The Container Store (TCS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $8.82 to $10.19 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for The Container Store. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



The Container Store currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another player in the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which looks attractive at current levels is B&M European Value Retail S.A. BMRRY, which has the same Zacks Rank as The Container Store. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

