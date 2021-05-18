Markets
TCS

The Container Store Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.1 million or $0.69 per share, compared to $12.5 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $0.71 per share, compared to $0.26 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 30.4% to $314.7 million from $241.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $295.19 million.

Looking forward, the Company currently expects first quarter sales growth of about 50% from a year ago, with adjusted earnings of about $0.09 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $222.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular