The Container Store Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.1 million or $0.69 per share, compared to $12.5 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $0.71 per share, compared to $0.26 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 30.4% to $314.7 million from $241.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $295.19 million.

Looking forward, the Company currently expects first quarter sales growth of about 50% from a year ago, with adjusted earnings of about $0.09 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $222.6 million.

