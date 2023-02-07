The Container Store Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $13.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Container Store Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.1 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $252.2 million from $267.3 million last year.

The Container Store Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.2 Mln. vs. $13.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $252.2 Mln vs. $267.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 - $265 mln

