The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $187.15, changing hands as high as $187.92 per share. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLY's low point in its 52 week range is $161.49 per share, with $215.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.