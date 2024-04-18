News & Insights

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XLY

April 18, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.34, changing hands as low as $170.79 per share. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XLY's low point in its 52 week range is $143.40 per share, with $185.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.47.

