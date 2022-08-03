The Consensus EPS Estimates For Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Just Fell Dramatically

The analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, Stanley Black & Decker's 16 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$17b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 51% to US$3.13 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.10 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Stanley Black & Decker's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:SWK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 8.7% to US$130. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Stanley Black & Decker analyst has a price target of US$204 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.4% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Stanley Black & Decker's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Stanley Black & Decker. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Stanley Black & Decker's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Stanley Black & Decker's financials, such as its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

