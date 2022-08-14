The Consensus EPS Estimates For CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Just Fell Dramatically

The analysts covering CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, CS Disco's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$134m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 48% to US$1.27 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$152m and losses of US$1.04 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:LAW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

The consensus price target fell 22% to US$27.70, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CS Disco at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CS Disco's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CS Disco's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 3.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 50% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CS Disco is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at CS Disco. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of CS Disco.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with CS Disco's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

