The Consensus EPS Estimates For Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Just Fell A Lot

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Corporación América Airports' sole analyst is for revenues of US$684m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$1.11. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$861m and losses of US$0.56 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analyst administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:CAAP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Corporación América Airports' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Corporación América Airports' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 79% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 24% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. So it looks like Corporación América Airports is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Corporación América Airports. Unfortunately, the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that the analyst has turned more bearish on Corporación América Airports, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

