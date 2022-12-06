The complexities of EY’s big breakup bet: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Big Four firm is pushing a plan to separate its auditing unit from its consulting business. In this Exchange podcast Andy Baldwin, global managing partner, discusses the challenges of convincing partners in over 70 countries to back the split – and what happens if it fails.

