In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jeremy Bowman talks with GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) CFO Brian Robins about the company's total addressable market.

Jeremy Bowman: Okay. My next question is. Any company, especially in the public market, faces competition. How do you see the competitive landscape for GitLab? Who would you say are your top competitors and how do you think about your competitive advantage?

Brian Robins: Absolutely, thanks for that. It's funny, the main competition for us, is the point solutions that we talked about and we call that DIY DevOps, do-it-yourself DevOps. Basically what companies are doing is they're buying point solutions in every stage of the software development life cycle and then pulling those together with bubblegum and bail wire to basically create a platform-like experience. For the last several quarters, the numbers have been really consistent. In about 50 percent of the deals that we're in, we don't see any competition, from a named competitor standpoint, the largest named competitor, we only see in about 20 percent of the deals. Our win rate is almost identical whether they're in the deals, or not in the deals. Like I said, it's a really enormous market, about a $40 billion TAM. We're just getting started and it's super exciting.

