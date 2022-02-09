The Compensation For Insteel Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIIN) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Howard Woltz has played in delivering the impressive results at Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 15 February 2022. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Howard Woltz Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Insteel Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$761m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.5m for the year to October 2021. We note that's an increase of 25% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$666k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. This suggests that Insteel Industries remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Howard Woltz also holds US$20m worth of Insteel Industries stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$666k US$659k 27% Other US$1.8m US$1.3m 73% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$2.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Insteel Industries pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Insteel Industries, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Insteel Industries, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 36% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 31%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Insteel Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 106%, over three years, would leave most Insteel Industries, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) in Insteel Industries we think you should know about.

