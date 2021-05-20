The Compensation For EVERTEC, Inc.'s (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

The performance at EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been quite strong recently and CEO Mac Schuessler has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 27 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Mac Schuessler Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, EVERTEC, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.3m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 17% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$713k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.6m. From this we gather that Mac Schuessler is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Mac Schuessler holds US$3.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$713k US$700k 13% Other US$4.6m US$3.9m 87% Total Compensation US$5.3m US$4.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between EVERTEC and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at EVERTEC, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

EVERTEC, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 29% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.7%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has EVERTEC, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 101%, over three years, would leave most EVERTEC, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for EVERTEC that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

