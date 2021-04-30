The Compensation For Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

The performance at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been quite strong recently and CEO Lip-Bu Tan has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 06 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$37b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.6m over the year to January 2021. That's a notable decrease of 50% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$739k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$9.8m. From this we gather that Lip-Bu Tan is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Lip-Bu Tan also holds US$281m worth of Cadence Design Systems stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$739k US$725k 8% Other US$8.9m US$18m 92% Total Compensation US$9.6m US$19m 100%

On an industry level, around 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. Cadence Design Systems sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s Growth

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 46% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for providing a total return of 232% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Cadence Design Systems that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from Cadence Design Systems, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

