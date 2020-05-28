The Company That Wants to Buy Coty

News broke this week on a potential acquisition of American beauty company Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) by German consumer goods company Henkel AG & Co. (OTC: HENOY).

The sale would be a total takeover of Coty and would result in the complete rollup of all company assets into Henkel. In the past, Henkel has expressed separate interest for parts of Coty as well as the entire company; now, they want it all.

Image source: Getty Images.

Potential premium

The deal is rumored to be for a price of $6 to $6.50 per share, with the current Coty stock price sitting at roughly $4.40. Based on the current purchase price, any approved acquisition could carry with it a common equity premium of up to 46% percent for shareholders.

The deal, however, is far from a guarantee. Just weeks ago, two promising rumored Coty sales to Henkel and private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) both fell apart before an agreement could be reached. The coronavirus closing down salons and beauty parlors halted much of Coty's operations, and as a result, an agreement could not be made. In times of such chaos and panic this makes sense, but now that chaos is starting to wane.

This time around, investors will be eagerly looking to see if acquisition rumors come to fruition.

10 stocks we like better than Coty (Class A)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coty (Class A) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Bradley Freeman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.