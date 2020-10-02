Dividends
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TCFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.28, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCFC was $21.28, representing a -41.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.23 and a 21.6% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

TCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.64%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

