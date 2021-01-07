The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TCFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCFC was $26.55, representing a -25.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.65 and a 51.71% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

TCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports TCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.18%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCFC Dividend History page.

