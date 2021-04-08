The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.16, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCFC was $34.16, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.50 and a 95.2% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

TCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports TCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.55%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

