The Coming Bust, then 100X Windfall

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A crash-and-rally for the ages … the new sector in Luke Lango’s crosshairs … understanding the “Hype Cycle”

Today, we’re getting a glimpse of the future.

It’s an incredibly profitable future…but those profits sit on the other side of a sector meltdown that will be amplified by a financial media eager to proclaim the sector’s death.

But you’re going to know that it’s not a death. It’s just the end of manic speculation and mindless greed.

That’s going to enable you to expect the crash, mentally prepare for it, and have your investment capital ready to deploy.

So, when others are panic-selling for massive losses, you’ll be investing in the small enterprises that stand to become the Amazon’s, Facebook’s, and Google’s of the coming decade.

Bottom-line, you don’t make the big money from a calm, gently-sloping market. You make it from turbulence. In this issue, we’ll plan for this turbulence, so you’re ready to take advantage.

Today, we’re going to explain what’s happening here with the help of one of the smartest analysts in the industry – our own Luke Lango, editor of The Daily 10X Stock Report.

For newer Digest readers, Luke is a prodigy. Though younger than you’d expect, he’s already recognized as one of the most insightful, forward-thinking, successful analysts in the industry.

On that last note – “successful” – I’ll highlight that Luke has been ranked #1 out of more than 15,000 investment experts according to TipRanks.

And in his newsletter, The Daily 10X Stock report, that launched in May of 2020, he has now highlighted nearly 100 triple-digit returning stocks, and six different 1,000% gainers.

I offer you Luke’s bona fides with the hope you’ll take seriously what he sees coming. This is one of the smartest, most successful analysts in the industry offering us a roadmap for making wealth this decade.

Today, let’s see what the future holds.

***The sector that has found its way into Luke’s crosshairs

Crypto.

Let’s stop there.

You might have a negative impression of crypto. You may not fully understand it. It might seem like mindless speculation.

That’s fair. But it’s critical you understand that although the sector has plenty of hype and “me too” imposters, it also is home to select cryptos that are going to change the world.

That’s because they offer genuine, intrinsic value. They solve problems. They eliminate waste and middle-men.

Given this, if it’s easier for you, whenever you read “crypto” or “altcoin,” instead think “technological breakthrough.”

So, let’s start at the top. Why is Luke – a stock-picker – expanding his investment universe to the world of cryptocurrencies?

Two reasons.

One, Luke focuses on cutting-edge technology…which is where we find the crypto sector today. Some of these altcoins represent the latest in disruptive technology.

Two, in The Daily 10X, as we call it, Luke’s goal is to bring his subscribers investments that can soar 1,000% or more. That also puts elite cryptos in his crosshairs. As we’ve noted before in the Digest, we’re unaware of any other asset class that can soar as high, in as short a period, as elite cryptocurrencies.

Plus, keep in mind, Luke didn’t just jump into the crypto world. Per usual, he conducted a huge volume of research.

From Luke:

We put together an exclusive team of crypto engineers and coders to collectively research, analyze, and understand the core blockchain technologies underlying the cryptocurrency revolution, and interpret the usefulness and potential impacts of those technologies.

Our research has mostly wrapped up. The conclusion?

Cryptos are, indeed, going to change the world.

And that’s why we are going to start highlighting some of the most exciting and promising cryptocurrencies in the market in The Daily 10X Stock Report.

***So, what’s the big-picture in terms of what’s coming our way with crypto?

Here’s Luke:

Blockchain is arguably the most disruptive technology since the internet, with the core of this disruption being blockchain’s decentralized and immutable ledger.

This thoughtfully constructed ledger enables innately untrustworthy individuals and entities to collectively create trustworthy systems, without the need for any central authority.

Our term for this is “disintermediation.” Blockchain enables humans to remove the middle-man from legacy systems, and replace them with a collective ledger.

This is a huge benefit.

Middle-men are usually unnecessary profit-takers – financial mosquitoes, sucking money out of a transaction. They’re also usually slow and can be corrupted.

Eliminating them makes processes more trustworthy, faster, and cheaper.

***So, where is the crypto/blockchain universe headed? What’s the next evolution?

From Luke:

One critical application of blockchain technology which Wall Street is currently drooling over is the creation of blockchain-enabled currencies – aka, cryptocurrencies – to create a new era of decentralized finance (“DeFi”) that doesn’t involve big banks as profit-taking intermediaries.

Bitcoin is an example of DeFi. It’s a crypto that serves to disintermediate central banks across the globe and create a non-government-backed digital currency.

This is the future. Long-term, cryptos have the opportunity to fundamentally and entirely replace dollars.

But DeFi isn’t the only application that’s going to upend business as we know it. Luke also points toward dapps, or decentralized applications.

Back to Luke:

Dapps are software applications built on the blockchain. This can be any application. A video media application, like YouTube. A driver-rider app, like Uber. A music stream app, like Spotify.

The central link is that these apps are coded on the blockchain – and therefore, there is no central authority that “runs” the app and makes money from the app, either via subscription sales or digital ads.

By removing that central authority, dapps create a new generation of truly free software applications…

Luke and his team are convinced that dapps will disrupt everything. For instance, the future YouTube will be a dapp. The future Uber. The future Spotify. Most, if not all, will be dapps.

Now, if you’re thinking “that’s going to leave a lot of businesses obsolete as these dapps transform sectors,” you’re right.

Here’s Luke with what he envisions:

The underlying technology of cryptocurrencies is so robust and technologically advanced that cryptos have the potential to disrupt trillions of dollars of value over the next decade, and fundamentally reshape the world over the next 20 years, much in the same way the internet reshaped the world over the past 20 years.

So, ready to invest?

Hold on.

The great washout comes first.

***Before the revolution, expect the implosion

It’s important to familiarize yourself with something called the “Hype Cycle.” This is a graphical representation developed by Gartner to represent the life cycle of new technologies.

There are five phases – a Technology Trigger, the Peak of Inflated Expectations, the Trough of Disillusionment, the Slope of Enlightenment, and then the Plateau of Productivity.

Below is the chart representing this evolution.

Back to Luke for where the crypto sector is today:

We believe cryptos are currently in the early stages of the “Peak of Inflated Expectations” phase.

That is, the mainstream media just started to really cover cryptocurrencies over the past few months, and the mass proliferation of altcoins in the market has dramatically accelerated in 2021.

But, the actual usage of cryptocurrencies and blockchain still remains largely niche, we have yet to see many of these cryptos fail in a headline-grabbing way, and the mainstream media has not yet turned negative on their coverage of cryptos.

The big crash is yet to come…

Luke believes the crash will happen sometime within the next few months. Thousands of cryptos will fail. Billions of value will be wiped out. And panicking investors who aren’t prepared will get crushed.

You won’t.

You’ll be ready for it, and will be focused on what comes afterward.

***The crypto rebirth following the crash

Back to Luke:

After the Trough of Disillusionment, comes the Slope of Enlightenment and the Plateau of Productivity.

That’s where the big money is made.

It is during those phases that the wheat is separated from the chaff, and true visionaries and innovators in a new technology emerge.

During the internet era, this durable growth phase started in 2003, and during this phase, companies like Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, and Alphabet started to use the internet to create second- and third-generation products and services that would go on to change the world.

Cryptos will follow the same path.

Luke predicts we’ll see half of the crypto market wiped out.

But as the financial media reports the death of the sector, and crypto bears gloat with their cries of “I told you”, the top crypto-engineers will be creating their second- and third-generation platforms that will change the world.

Here’s Luke:

Those cryptocurrencies are the cryptos you want to buy. Those are the cryptos that will return 100X or more during the 2020s…

But the biggest cryptocurrency winners over the next 10 to 20 years won’t be Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Dogecoin, or Ripple. They’ll be some obscure cryptos that you’ve never heard of because the hype trained missed them – but which are sitting on technological platforms with world-changing potential.

Those are the cryptos my team and I will identify for you.

***Get mentally prepared today

Are you invested in crypto?

If so, are you hoping the worst is behind you after the most recent sector crash?

Be careful.

If Luke’s right, the real crash lies ahead.

With that in mind, what’s right for you today? Taking some chips off the table? Mentally preparing to ride through it?

The right answer will be specific to you. But the commonality for all of us is what comes after the dust settles – and that’s enormous growth with the right, revolutionary altcoins.

If you’d like to be a part of this growth with Luke, click here. In any case, recognize what’s coming, and get ready to take advantage.

***Returning to the world of stocks…

Though today’s Digest has focused on Luke and 10X possibilities in cryptocurrencies, let’s shift gears back to stocks…

Next Wednesday, June 9th, Luke will be holding a special, live event that focuses on potential 10X-winners in the stock market.

At 4 PM ET, Luke will be holding his 10X Anomaly Summit. What exactly is this anomaly?

In short, Luke has found that some of the biggest winners in the stock market – from cannabis to energy to biotech – they all share a critical attribute that Wall Street keeps missing.

This is an attribute that Luke has targeted to produce his astonishing track record in a short time period.

From Luke’s team:

Thanks to his mysterious “Project 10X” initiative, 462 of his followers had the chance to experience…

An 86% Win-Rate…

And an average peak gain of 182.84%…

All while beating the market by a staggering 266%…

In just the first 180 daily issues.

To be clear, these numbers aren’t based on projections or back testing…

These are real, verified results.

Next Wednesday at 4 PM ET, Luke will be diving into the details in this free, live event.

By the way, just for signing up, you’ll get Luke’s latest special report: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10. Luke calls them “three ultra-affordable stocks with unbelievable upside…”

To join us next Wednesday and access Luke’s free, special report, just click here.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

The post The Coming Bust, then 100X Windfall appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.