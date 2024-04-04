The Comeback Kids: 7 Stocks Ready to Rise from the Ashes

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amidst turbulent economic conditions, investors are actively searching for steady prospects for expansion and recovery. Here, seven companies, though they are in different industries, have one thing in common: they are resilient and strategically minded.

The first is a pharmaceutical behemoth that systematically grows its market share through novel products. Meanwhile, the second’s recent dividend increase highlights its financial stability. Against the very competitive communication services industry, its new initiatives like myPlan drive subscriber growth.

The third company has an explosive ascent to the top of the electric vehicle (EV) market. This is demonstrated by the popularity of its cars and the impressive expansion of energy storage installations, which confirms its lead in the industry. Similarly, the fourth company’s remarkable cash flow production and rising transaction volumes attest to its sound financial standing and expanding market share in digital payments.

Further highlighting the attractive potential for investors is the fifth’s unwavering pursuit of tech innovation and varied income sources, the sixth’s optimistic profit growth estimates, and the seventh’s improvements to operational efficiency.

Read more to learn the fundamentals behind them.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) prioritizes optimizing the performance of its new products and core businesses through unwavering concentration and superior execution. Through focused marketing and educational activities, the business aims to increase market share, extend patient access, and accelerate adoption.

Notably, Pfizer’s main products support its revenue growth and market expansion. These are Abrysvo for respiratory syncytial virus immunization, Oxbryta for sickle cell illness, and Nurtec for migraines. The company’s initiatives to inform medical professionals and patients, lower obstacles to access, and lower costs improve the performance of these goods.

Additionally, the company looks for ways to develop cutting-edge combination regimens and maximize its current product line. Promising possibilities in Pfizer’s pipeline include respiratory vaccine combinations, GBT-601 for sickle cell disease, ponsegromab for cancer cachexia, and the fourth-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Overall, these prospects show Pfizer’s commitment to meeting unmet medical needs and provide the business with enormous development potential.

Verizon (VZ)

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has increased its dividend for the seventeenth year, demonstrating its steady financial stability and valuation improvement. The robust free cash flow dividend payout ratio of over 59% illustrates Verizon’s focus on rewarding shareholders while preserving steady growth.

In comparison to prior quarters, Verizon’s Q4 2023 net additions of postpaid phone numbers increased by 449K, indicating a notable gain in customer acquisition. The consistent rise in postpaid phone net additions over several quarters further illustrates Verizon’s strong market position and consumer attractiveness.

Moreover, MyPlan was introduced, a customizable wireless plan designed based on in-depth consumer research. It quickly attracted 13.1 million customers, demonstrating its exceptional success.

In short, because of its enormous subscriber base, strategic alliances, emphasis on premium plans and distinctive features, and increased acceptance of premium services, Verizon’s average revenue per account (ARPA) has been growing. Hence, the attraction of Verizon’s offers was reflected in the noticeably higher premium take rate in C-Band areas.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth potential is boosted by its edge in the EV sector, demonstrated by the Model Y’s lead. With more than 1.2 million deliveries, the Model Y overcame all other vehicle types to become the best-selling car. Moreover, the Model Y’s lead also demonstrates Tesla’s strong brand appeal and product strategy. As a result, the company has boosted sales numbers (back–to—back).

Additionally, Tesla’s energy storage division had considerable growth. The segment deployed about 15 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries in 2023, a triple-digit increase from 2022’s 6.5 GWh. This pattern reflects Tesla’s dominant position in the energy storage industry and its fundamental capacity to supply renewable energy solutions in highly progressive demand.

Overall, Tesla’s top-line is better diversified, and the notable increase in energy storage deployments solidifies its countermeasures to market volatility. Tesla may continue to take advantage of the growing uptake of renewable energy technology.

PayPal (PYPL)

Due to its solid cash flow and liquidity, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has the fundamental capacity to finance expansion leads and ongoing operations. In 2023, there was $4.8 billion in cash flow (from operations) and $4.2 billion in free cash flow. As a result, in 2023, PayPal had $17.3 billion in cash against a debt of $11.3 billion. This indicates that the company was in a solid liquidity position.

Moreover, PayPal holds solid capacity in deriving market penetration, user engagement, and transaction processing capabilities through its massive network for transaction volume and analytics. While payment transactions uplifted by 13% to $6.8 billion in Q4 2023, total payment volume (TPV) increased by 15% to $409.8 billion. Lastly, payment transactions boosted by 12% to $25.0 billion in 2023, while total revenue (TPV) grew by 13% to $1.53 trillion.

Overall, an expanding user base is turning towards PayPal for online purchases, peer-to-peer transfers, and other transactional activities.

Intel (INTC)

By 2025, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) hopes to restore its transistor and power performance leadership, as it is still on track to reach five nodes in four years. The company’s first advanced node, Intel 3, shows good yield progression and performance, showcasing Intel’s tech advancement.

Additionally, Intel has a solid product portfolio and ecosystem reach to support its goal of delivering AI everywhere. This allows for easy integration and efficient use of AI across a range of applications. Intel has established itself as a leader in the AI market with products like the Intel Core Ultra CPU and improvements in AI accelerators that meet the increasing demand for AI-enabled devices.

Lastly, Intel’s cost reduction target of $3 billion has been surpassed in 2023, a sign of effective cost management and operational improvements. Similarly, a new internal foundry model may boost operational performance and cost-effectiveness.

Disney (DIS)

Disney (NYSE:DIS) projects an EPS of around $4.60 in fiscal 2024. This is based on assuming a minimum 20% rise over 2023 (excluding certain items). The company may generate greater value due to its strategic efforts and positive profit growth forecast.

Furthermore, Disney projects that its free cash flow for the 2024 fiscal year will be about $8 billion. As reflected in the company’s strong free cash flow generation, Disnecanto engages in growth prospects, distributes capital to shareholders, and fortifies its financial standing. By fiscal 2024, Disney may have met or surpassed its $7.5 billion yearly savings objective. This illustrates Disney’s dedication to ongoing development and its capacity to carry out cost-cutting projects successfully.

Finally, Disney may continue to capture audiences and create viewer engagement. Thus, the company produced six of the top 10 movies streamed across all platforms in the US in 2023, reflecting this ability.

3M (MMM)

The primary factors underlying 3M’s (NYSE:MMM) solid lead and progressive performance are its reorganized operations and operational edge. In Q4 2023, the adjusted operating margin increased to 20.9%, up 1.8% from Q4 2022. In detail, the adjusted operating margin increased by 3.2%, excluding restructuring expenses. Hence, over $400 million in savings resulted from these initiatives in 2023, implying that cost control and operational efficiency have significantly improved.

Moreover, despite obstacles, including dropping sales volumes and difficulties in some end industries, 3M could record an adjusted operating income of $2.42 billion, up 11% over 2022. This increase in operating income is due to the beneficial effects of restructuring and operational enhancements.

Even with ongoing lawsuits and settlements, 3M kept cutting its net debt; at the end of the fourth quarter, it was $10 billion, down $2 billion from 2022, or 17%. Overall, the company is focused on financial discipline, reflected in its debt reduction.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PFE, VZ, PYPL, INTC, DIS and MMM. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

