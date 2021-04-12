The Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Share Price Has Gained 188%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). Its share price is already up an impressive 188% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 36% over the last quarter. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 20% in three years.

Because Colony Capital made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Colony Capital saw its revenue shrink by 1.7%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 188%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CLNY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Colony Capital's total shareholder return last year was 188%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 13%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Colony Capital , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

