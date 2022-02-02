The Collapse of the Regional Airline Markets, and New Hope for Forgotten Passengers

How it started

To better understand the future, you have to understand the past. This article is going to explore how an aviation industry that accounts for more than 5% of our Gross Domestic Product, contributes more than $1.6 trillion in total economic activity, and supports more than 11 million jobs, can sustain its growth and effectiveness in its commercial sector, when it continues to seemingly treat the regional flyer as such an afterthought.

Unless you’ve read about it in a history book, most of the readers of this article are likely too young to remember the Airline Deregulation Act, which was signed into law by President Jimmy Carter on October 24, 1978. This was the first time in U.S. history that an entire industry had been deregulated, and the pangs of this law are still being felt by the flying public, and to this day, nobody knows this better than the regional passenger.

In the 10 plus years leading up to the law’s signing, the U.S. commercial airline industry had been seeing tremendous growth. From the introduction of the commercial jet in the 1960s, the industry saw a 100% increase in passengers, from 100 million to 200 million, in the early 70s. The American traveler was enjoying the convenience of fast and reliable interstate travel like never before. But with a backdrop a few large dominant airlines barring small upstarts from entry into popular routes, the oil embargo and record high inflation, the bipartisan bill was signed into law.

Although they lobbied strongly against deregulation, the commercial airline industry was fast on its feet and quickly moved to the hub and spoke system. You see, with deregulation, gone were restrictions on where airlines could fly. Airlines began to strategically select airports as hubs, or passenger consolidation points, all throughout the country. This led to better airline capacity utilization and kept more planes in the sky; but it also led to higher fares at hubs dominated by one carrier, more airport congestion and ultimately, the elimination of many convenient non-stop flights between small to midsize cities. Once again, hurting the regional traveler who now had to replace what had once been a 45-minute nonstop flight with the dread of multiple connecting flights coupled with waits at terminals that are sometimes hours long.

During an October 12, 1986 news conference, then President Reagan said, “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”. While giving the conference on the harm caused by government inefficiencies, Reagan more than likely had to only look back a few years earlier for his inspiration for the speech and to see more of the causal effect of deregulation and how it once again hurt the regional flyer. Let’s remember that deregulation was a bill signed into law that was meant to lower fares for the public and make it easier for fledgling carriers to get a foothold in the market. But by now, just the opposite was happening, as airlines once known as “The Big Four” or legacy airlines were ceasing operations. This caused a feeding frenzy of sorts as airlines like Delta, American and United took over the routes of these carriers once known as legacy carriers such as Eastern, Pan Am and TWA.

In the years that followed, this consolidation continued and with it came new phrases that entered the industry lexicon, such as code sharing. On its face, code sharing sounds like a good thing. When is sharing a bad thing? But in reality, code sharing is just an agreement between two airlines. An agreement that allows a flyer to purchase a ticket from a major airline but fly on a plane operated by a smaller airline that is painted in the large one’s colors. It was like the industry’s version of an offer that couldn’t be refused.

But there is a group of people that would have liked that offer and many other things like it to have been refused and that group is the regional flyer. A forgotten passenger whose seats have gotten smaller, whose wait times have gotten longer and whose joy of flying has diminished to a point that it’s almost nonexistent.

Where it is

Admittedly, over the past 2 years, the commercial airline industry, like other industries, has had to roll with the punches caused by the pandemic, its lockdowns, and mandates. So, passing any judgment on it during that time frame would not paint an honest representation. Therefore, let’s go back to the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In 2019, the U.S. commercial aviation industry had roughly a combined net revenue of 248 billion dollars. That was the highest net revenue earnings for a single year that the industry ever experienced. Per TSA data, over 840 million travelers went through TSA checkpoints. Based on the numbers, it was a banner year for the industry but what increase in service, comfort, perks or anything else did the regional flyer come to realize this year or any of the banner years since 2004, save for 2009 and 2010 which were more than likely down because of the economy? The short answer is not many, if any at all.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the actual experience of flying commercial. Unless you’re blessed with a lot of disposable income, we’ve all experienced the curtain closing on a flight. We finally make it to the gate, exchanging polite smiles. Some folks may even make small talk with other passengers as everyone waits to board their flight. We’ve got the TSA lines behind us, found a coffee and a snack or maybe we’re on our laptops. The actual process of flying is just starting to seem human again. That’s until the vast majority of us get into a seat that seems smaller than the one that we had in grade school. But that’s ok because we’ll be on our way soon. And what of the person or people that we were just getting friendly with at the gate? Some are in first class, in a proper adult seat. “Good for them,” we think. We don’t have any bad feelings for them; they earned the right to spend a little more and enjoy that seat along with the amenities that come with it. Then, all at once, a flight attendant closes the curtain and separates first class from the rest of the flight. Suddenly, with one fluid wave of an arm, as if banned by proclamation, we’re not even allowed to see first class any longer. That one moment seems to encapsulate how the airline industry feels about the regional flyer: squeeze yourself into a cramped seat and don’t even think about looking behind that curtain.

It's become the same with airline ads for international flights as well. When you see a seat that unfolds and easily transforms into a small luxury suite, it seems so much easier than the contortions a regional flyer must perform just to be able to get up and grab their bag from the overhead.

The bad news is the airlines have made it clear, be it inadvertently or purposefully, that they no longer seem to care about the regional flyer. This is astounding, as regional flights make up 41% of all commercial flights and a whopping 63% of all US airports only handle regional flights.

I very much believe that good news is on the horizon for the regional flyer and how we think about flying in general. When you look at some of the greatest achievements in transportation, it was because a visionary stepped in - someone with a different perspective and the right amount determination to go along with it. A person that, when faced with adversity and resistance, doesn’t say “Why me?”, but unabashedly proclaims, “Why not?”

Where it’s going

In the beginning of this article, I asked a question: “how can an aviation industry that accounts for more than 5% of our Gross Domestic Product, contributes more than $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports more than 11 million jobs, sustain its growth and effectiveness, in its commercial sector, when it continues to seemingly treat the regional flyer as such an afterthought?” The answer is simple: it can and will until someone comes up with an alternative to it.

If this horrible pandemic has taught us anything about our domestic aviation industry, I would argue that it’s taught us 2 things. First and foremost, commercial carriers have gotten too big to be nimble. They lack the ability, agility and willingness to meet the passengers' needs when change occurs. Second, Flyers are fed up. They’re tired of being at the mercy of mega carriers that lack the basic tenet of any business, which is putting the customer first. By “alternative”, I’m not suggesting a repackaging of the same old product, under a different name, that will one day, itself be eaten up and absorbed into the same old hub and spoke passenger purgatory. To the contrary, I’m talking about a reinventing and revolutionizing of how people get from point A to point B. More specifically, I’m envisioning a combination of newly thought-out technologies and partnerships that put the power of air travel back in the hands of the flyer, where it’s belonged, literally, for the longest time. I believe that whoever masters this new way of approaching regional as well as other areas of air travel will have a big leg up in the market. You’re already starting to see it in the marketplace, as more and more people are turning to other alternatives, such as private and even semi-private aviation

Singling out technology for a moment, commercial airline booking apps are unimaginative and haven’t changed much in years. They are all designed to book your flight and charge your credit card. If you make a mistake or decide to change some details, 99% of the time you’re going to find yourself on the phone waiting on hold for a call center rep. In private aviation, the apps are equally unimaginative. Their main focus is to generate leads for charter brokers for specific flight requests, while also promoting unrealistic empty leg prices to pique interest and capture email addresses for future marketing.

Previously, I mentioned the prospect of a visionary possibly being the one to shake up the industry for the better. Visionaries aren’t tied up in the day-to-day minutia of running a decades-old business model that can often prevent people from seeing the forest for the trees. This industry needs a fresh perspective that can and will lead to iconic changes and seismic shifts in how people look at regional air travel and air travel in general. Not just for the industry’s sake but for the sake of the flying public. I believe that there is a better way of doing things, and that the future is bright for the regional flyer.

The regional flyer has been forgotten by commercial airlines for far too long and they’re just waiting for something new to come along. New partnerships and technologies perhaps. Something fresh, original and customer focused. Something that allows them to happily board an aircraft fasten their safety belt, knowing that this change was made with them in mind. In 1942, the American composer Aaron Copland wrote a piece of titled "Fanfare for the Common Man;" I believe that a fanfare for the common flyer is right around the corner in 2022.

