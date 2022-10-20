The Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Analyst Just Cut Their Revenue Forecast By 15%

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the solitary analyst covering Cohen & Steers provided consensus estimates of US$513m revenue in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to descend 17% to US$3.58 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$600m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.96 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in EPS estimates to boot.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.4% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cohen & Steers is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cohen & Steers' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Cohen & Steers after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Cohen & Steers' business, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.